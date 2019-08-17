New York City Police Department officers are seen near the Fulton Street subway station as authorities investigate suspicious on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Rice cookers spark bomb scare and evacuation of major New York subway station
- Police are seeking man seen taking objects out of shopping trolley and placing them at Fulton Street station, just blocks away from World Trade Centre
- Many rice cookers look like pressure cookers, but the latter use pressure to cook food quickly – a function that has been used to turn them into bombs
A courtroom sketch shows Cesar Sayoc weeping during sentencing at the federal court in Manhattan on Monday. Image: Jane Rosenberg via Reuters
‘MAGA bomber’ Cesar Sayoc, who mailed pipe bombs to Donald Trump’s critics, weeps as judge jails him for 20 years
- Targets included Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, some members of Congress, as well as CNN offices in New York and Atlanta
- Judge concluded that bombs were purposely designed not to explode
