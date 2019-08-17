Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

New York City Police Department officers are seen near the Fulton Street subway station as authorities investigate suspicious on Friday. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Rice cookers spark bomb scare and evacuation of major New York subway station

  • Police are seeking man seen taking objects out of shopping trolley and placing them at Fulton Street station, just blocks away from World Trade Centre
  • Many rice cookers look like pressure cookers, but the latter use pressure to cook food quickly – a function that has been used to turn them into bombs
Topic |   United States
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 2:05am, 17 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

New York City Police Department officers are seen near the Fulton Street subway station as authorities investigate suspicious on Friday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
A courtroom sketch shows Cesar Sayoc weeping during sentencing at the federal court in Manhattan on Monday. Image: Jane Rosenberg via Reuters
United States & Canada

‘MAGA bomber’ Cesar Sayoc, who mailed pipe bombs to Donald Trump’s critics, weeps as judge jails him for 20 years

  • Targets included Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, some members of Congress, as well as CNN offices in New York and Atlanta
  • Judge concluded that bombs were purposely designed not to explode
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 5:32am, 6 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A courtroom sketch shows Cesar Sayoc weeping during sentencing at the federal court in Manhattan on Monday. Image: Jane Rosenberg via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.