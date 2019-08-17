A protester holds up a picture of Jeffrey Epstein in front of the Metropolitan Correction Centre in July. Photo: AFP
Jeffrey Epstein’s death was suicide by hanging, medical examiner rules
- Authorities continue to investigate how accused sex offender managed to kill himself in high-security prison
- Ruling comes as two more women sue billionaire’s estate, saying he sexually abused them
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
A protester holds up a picture of Jeffrey Epstein in front of the Metropolitan Correction Centre in July. Photo: AFP
Attorneys Jeff Herman and Krisel McSweeney stand outside the New York Supreme Court to announce lawsuits on behalf of their clients. Photo: AP
Hundreds of sex abuse lawsuits filed in New York, targeting Catholic Church, Boy Scouts and Jeffrey Epstein among others
- The US state has extended its statute of limitations to allow abuse victims to sue decades later
- Institutions that have long cared for children, including schools and hospitals, are girding for what could be a devastating financial blow
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
Attorneys Jeff Herman and Krisel McSweeney stand outside the New York Supreme Court to announce lawsuits on behalf of their clients. Photo: AP