A protester holds up a picture of Jeffrey Epstein in front of the Metropolitan Correction Centre in July. Photo: AFP
Jeffrey Epstein’s death was suicide by hanging, medical examiner rules

  • Authorities continue to investigate how accused sex offender managed to kill himself in high-security prison
  • Ruling comes as two more women sue billionaire’s estate, saying he sexually abused them
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 5:07am, 17 Aug, 2019

A protester holds up a picture of Jeffrey Epstein in front of the Metropolitan Correction Centre in July. Photo: AFP
Attorneys Jeff Herman and Krisel McSweeney stand outside the New York Supreme Court to announce lawsuits on behalf of their clients. Photo: AP
Hundreds of sex abuse lawsuits filed in New York, targeting Catholic Church, Boy Scouts and Jeffrey Epstein among others

  • The US state has extended its statute of limitations to allow abuse victims to sue decades later
  • Institutions that have long cared for children, including schools and hospitals, are girding for what could be a devastating financial blow
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 11:54am, 15 Aug, 2019

Attorneys Jeff Herman and Krisel McSweeney stand outside the New York Supreme Court to announce lawsuits on behalf of their clients. Photo: AP
