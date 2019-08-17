Afghan policemen stand guard after an explosion near the police headquarters in Kabul on August 7. Photo: AP
Donald Trump meets top advisers on Afghanistan peace plan
- President has been adamant about wanting to pull US troops out of country, possibly ahead of 2020 election
- But US military and some lawmakers fear Afghanistan could plunge into new civil war that could see a return of Taliban rule
Afghan policemen stand guard after an explosion near the police headquarters in Kabul on August 7. Photo: AP
An Afghan security official keeps watch at a checkpoint. Photo: EPA
At least 35 people killed by roadside Taliban bomb in Afghanistan
- The group, which has resurged since its regime was toppled by the US invasion in 2001, pledged this month to reduce civilian casualties
- Civilians have long paid a disproportionate price in the nearly 18 years since the US invaded Afghanistan
An Afghan security official keeps watch at a checkpoint. Photo: EPA