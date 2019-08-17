Channels

Peter Fonda at the AFI Film Festival in 2017. Photo: Reuters
Counterculture icon Peter Fonda, star of ‘Easy Rider’, dies age 79

  • Born into Hollywood royalty as Henry Fonda’s only son, Peter soon carved his own path with his nonconformist tendencies
  • He earned an Oscar nomination for co-writing the psychedelic road trip movie ‘Easy Rider’, which also starred Jack Nicholson
Updated: 8:36am, 17 Aug, 2019

Peter Fonda at the AFI Film Festival in 2017. Photo: Reuters
Toni Morrison pictured in 1993, the year she won the Nobel Prize for LIterature. Photo: AFP
Author Toni Morrison, first black woman to win a Nobel Prize, dies age 88

  • A giant of modern American literature dramatised the pursuit of freedom within the boundaries of races in novels like Beloved and Song of Solomon
Updated: 4:32am, 7 Aug, 2019

Toni Morrison pictured in 1993, the year she won the Nobel Prize for LIterature. Photo: AFP
