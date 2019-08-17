Peter Fonda at the AFI Film Festival in 2017. Photo: Reuters
Counterculture icon Peter Fonda, star of ‘Easy Rider’, dies age 79
- Born into Hollywood royalty as Henry Fonda’s only son, Peter soon carved his own path with his nonconformist tendencies
- He earned an Oscar nomination for co-writing the psychedelic road trip movie ‘Easy Rider’, which also starred Jack Nicholson
Topic | United States
Peter Fonda at the AFI Film Festival in 2017. Photo: Reuters
Toni Morrison pictured in 1993, the year she won the Nobel Prize for LIterature. Photo: AFP
Author Toni Morrison, first black woman to win a Nobel Prize, dies age 88
- A giant of modern American literature dramatised the pursuit of freedom within the boundaries of races in novels like Beloved and Song of Solomon
Topic | Obituaries
Toni Morrison pictured in 1993, the year she won the Nobel Prize for LIterature. Photo: AFP