E-cigarette use has been linked to dozens of mysterious lung illnesses recently in the US. Photo: Shutterstock
Rash of mystery lung illnesses linked to e-cigarette use in the US
- Officials are warning clinicians and the public to be on alert for what they describe as a severe and potentially dangerous lung injury
- Symptoms include difficulty breathing, shortness of breath or chest pain, as well as fever, coughing, vomiting and diarrhoea
