Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

E-cigarette use has been linked to dozens of mysterious lung illnesses recently in the US. Photo: Shutterstock
United States & Canada

Rash of mystery lung illnesses linked to e-cigarette use in the US

  • Officials are warning clinicians and the public to be on alert for what they describe as a severe and potentially dangerous lung injury
  • Symptoms include difficulty breathing, shortness of breath or chest pain, as well as fever, coughing, vomiting and diarrhoea
Topic |   United States
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 12:10pm, 17 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

E-cigarette use has been linked to dozens of mysterious lung illnesses recently in the US. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.