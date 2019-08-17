A fireball from a hydrogen bomb lights the sky moments after detonation over Bikini Atoll in 1956. Photo: AP
US beer company under fire for naming product after Pacific island nuclear test site
- The Manhattan Project Beer Company’s ‘Bikini Atoll’ beer has drawn criticism from residents of the Republic of the Marshall Islands
- They say the name is insensitive to people still dealing with the after-effects of radiation decades after nuclear testing took place
