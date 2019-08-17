New York police officers stand guard on a street in Lower Manhattan. Photo: AFP
Spate of suicides among New York police sparks mandatory prevention training
- The training delves into how to recognise signs of depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and suicidal thoughts and actions
- It follows the suicide of nine police officers in the first eight months of this year alone, with two occurring in as many days earlier this week
