Iranian supertanker Grace 1. Photo: AFP
US issues warrant to seize Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 stuck in Gibraltar
- Washington had attempted to detain the Grace 1 on the grounds that it had links to Iran’s IRGC
- The tanker was seized by British Royal Marines on July 4 on suspicion of violating EU sanctions by taking oil to Syria
Topic | United States
A view of the Grace 1 supertanker at anchor in the British territory of Gibraltar on Thursday. Photo: AP
Gibraltar releases Iranian supertanker despite last-minute attempt by US to seize vessel
- Move could help defuse tensions between London and Tehran as British-flagged tanker remains held by Iran
- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accuses US of ‘piracy attempt’ and trying to ‘steal our property on the high seas’
Topic | Iran
