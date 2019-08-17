Muftia, the grandmother of US congresswoman Rashida Tlaib. Photo: Reuters
‘May God ruin Trump’: Rashida Tlaib’s grandma Muftia retorts to US president’s taunting tweet
- On Thursday, Israel barred a visit by Tlaib that it had initially said it would allow
- Later, Israel said it would let Tlaib visit her family in the West Bank on humanitarian grounds, but she rejected the offer
Topic | United States
Muftia, the grandmother of US congresswoman Rashida Tlaib. Photo: Reuters
US congresswomen Ilhan Omar (left) and Rashida Tlaib hold a news conference in Washington in July. Photo: Reuters
US congresswoman Rashida Tlaib snubs Israel’s offer to visit West Bank, citing ‘oppressive’ conditions
- The Democrat, who has been critical of Tel Aviv’s policy towards the Palestinians, had planned to make an official visit to Israel
- Israel’s interior minister said Tlaib’s request to visit was a provocation to embarrass the country
Topic | Israel
US congresswomen Ilhan Omar (left) and Rashida Tlaib hold a news conference in Washington in July. Photo: Reuters