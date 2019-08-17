Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Muftia, the grandmother of US congresswoman Rashida Tlaib. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

‘May God ruin Trump’: Rashida Tlaib’s grandma Muftia retorts to US president’s taunting tweet

  • On Thursday, Israel barred a visit by Tlaib that it had initially said it would allow
  • Later, Israel said it would let Tlaib visit her family in the West Bank on humanitarian grounds, but she rejected the offer
Topic |   United States
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:01pm, 17 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Muftia, the grandmother of US congresswoman Rashida Tlaib. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
US congresswomen Ilhan Omar (left) and Rashida Tlaib hold a news conference in Washington in July. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

US congresswoman Rashida Tlaib snubs Israel’s offer to visit West Bank, citing ‘oppressive’ conditions

  • The Democrat, who has been critical of Tel Aviv’s policy towards the Palestinians, had planned to make an official visit to Israel
  • Israel’s interior minister said Tlaib’s request to visit was a provocation to embarrass the country
Topic |   Israel
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:06pm, 16 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

US congresswomen Ilhan Omar (left) and Rashida Tlaib hold a news conference in Washington in July. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.