Protesters clash with police in Portland on February 20. Photo: The Oregonian via AP
United States & Canada

Trump lashes out at antifa as US city of Portland gears up for duelling rallies amid fears of violence

  • US president says the city is being closely watched ahead of opposing far-right and far-left gatherings
Topic |   Law
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:44am, 18 Aug, 2019

Protesters clash with police in Portland on February 20. Photo: The Oregonian via AP
US President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he boards Air Force One on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
China

Donald Trump urges Xi Jinping to meet Hong Kong protesters, clarifies earlier tweet interpreted as an offer to meet Chinese president

  • Trump’s latest comments about Hong Kong suggest a meeting between Xi and protesters would yield an ‘enlightened ending’
  • The president said another phone call with Xi will happen ‘very soon’ and more trade talks are expected in September
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 1:41am, 17 Aug, 2019

US President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he boards Air Force One on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
