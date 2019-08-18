Razor wire fencing at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York where financier Jeffrey Epstein died while awaiting trial. Photo: AP Photo
Alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s special treatment in jail a decade ago was far more lenient than anyone knew
- Epstein was allowed to leave Palm Beach County Jail seven days a week, for up to 16 hours a day
Protesters hold up signs featuring Jeffrey Epstein in front of the federal courthouse in New York. Photo: AFP
Jeffrey Epstein had a broken neck, autopsy report finds
- The injuries, which were revealed by two law enforcement sources, can occur to people who hang themselves or who are strangled
- One medical examiner has gone on record to caution that neck fractures are ‘very unusual’ among suicide victims – though it matters when they occurred
