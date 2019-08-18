Channels

News anchor Nancy Parker and the pilot of a small plane are dead after their aircraft went down Friday in a field. Photo: Facebook
United States & Canada

Fox anchor Nancy Parker killed in plane crash while doing story about stunt pilot

  • Colleagues and family mourn loss of 53-year-old mother of three
  • She was doing a story on pilot Franklin Augustus, who also died in crash
Topic |   Aviation
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 10:04am, 18 Aug, 2019

A Chinese teenager’s efforts to fly a plane ended with a costly crash but might have set him on the path to becoming a pilot. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese teenager who drove seaplane into car park railing may have bright career as pilot

  • Schoolboy learned to taxi aircraft by watching repair crews
  • Stunt won him admiration of pilots and prospect of learning to fly
Topic |   China Society
Ann Cao

Ann Cao  

Updated: 4:13pm, 23 Jul, 2019

