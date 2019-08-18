News anchor Nancy Parker and the pilot of a small plane are dead after their aircraft went down Friday in a field. Photo: Facebook
Fox anchor Nancy Parker killed in plane crash while doing story about stunt pilot
- Colleagues and family mourn loss of 53-year-old mother of three
- She was doing a story on pilot Franklin Augustus, who also died in crash
Topic | Aviation
A Chinese teenager’s efforts to fly a plane ended with a costly crash but might have set him on the path to becoming a pilot. Photo: Weibo
Chinese teenager who drove seaplane into car park railing may have bright career as pilot
- Schoolboy learned to taxi aircraft by watching repair crews
- Stunt won him admiration of pilots and prospect of learning to fly
Topic | China Society
