A Hong Kong anti-extradition bill protester attends a rally as pro-China counterprotesters also gather nearby, in Vancouver, Canada. Photo: AP
Hong Kong protests: rallies held in Sydney, Vancouver, Toronto and London
- Supporters of China and Hong Kong have increasingly held rallies in countries around the world
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Pro-Hong Kong and pro-Beijing supporters clash at a Melbourne rally. Photo: Edouard Morton
Pro-Hong Kong group clashes with rival protesters in Melbourne as rallies take place across Australia
- Fights broke out in Melbourne, where a pro-Beijing demonstrator attacked an ABC reporter
- Confrontations between the groups also took place at rallies in Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
