Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle entered into an agreement with streaming giant Netflix last year. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

First Netflix film from Barack and Michelle Obama looks at life in a US factory under new Chinese bosses

  • ‘American Factory’ charts a Midwestern rust belt community’s journey from optimism towards anger and disillusionment after the factory’s takeover
  • China’s Fuyao Glass Industry Group swept into Ohio in 2014 to reopen a former General Motors plant that closed after the 2008 global financial crisis
Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:08am, 19 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle entered into an agreement with streaming giant Netflix last year. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.