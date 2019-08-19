The key issue driving the two men apart: Tom Barrack’s role as chairman of President Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration fund, which is under investigation by prosecutors. File photo: AFP
Donald Trump cuts off one of his closest friends
- Inside the US president’s feud with Tom Barrack
After years of often fawning coverage by Fox News, Donald Trump appears to be tilting his gaze toward a more right-wing rival: cable outfit One America News Network. File photo: AP
Donald Trump turns to upstart TV broadcaster OANN as his love for Fox News fades
- US president has been voicing his displeasure with Fox News over everything from presidential polling to its hosting of Democratic candidate town hall
- Right-wing rival One America News Network launched in 2013 by technology millionaire Robert Herring
