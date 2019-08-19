Channels

The key issue driving the two men apart: Tom Barrack’s role as chairman of President Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration fund, which is under investigation by prosecutors. File photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump cuts off one of his closest friends

  • Inside the US president’s feud with Tom Barrack
Topic |   POLITICO
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: 5:57pm, 19 Aug, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
After years of often fawning coverage by Fox News, Donald Trump appears to be tilting his gaze toward a more right-wing rival: cable outfit One America News Network. File photo: AP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump turns to upstart TV broadcaster OANN as his love for Fox News fades

  • US president has been voicing his displeasure with Fox News over everything from presidential polling to its hosting of Democratic candidate town hall
  • Right-wing rival One America News Network launched in 2013 by technology millionaire Robert Herring
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:37pm, 18 Aug, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
