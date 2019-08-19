Virginia Giuffre (right) – previously Virginia Roberts – one of Epstein’s alleged victims, has testified that she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew in London when she was 17. File photo: Handout
Prince Andrew says ‘appalled’ by Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse claims after video emerges
- Royal statement released after The Mail on Sunday obtained a 2010 video showing Prince Andrew inside Jeffrey Epstein’s New York home waving goodbye to a young woman
- Epstein committed suicide in a Manhattan jail cell earlier this month while being held on sex-trafficking charges
Topic | Royalty
