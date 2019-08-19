The Catholic Church of the Incarnation in Collierville, Tennessee. Photo: Google Maps
Black housekeeper denied work because priest’s German shepherd Ceaser is ‘kinda racist’
- Woman files racial discrimination complaint after being turned away from job as cleaner at home of Tennessee priest
- Priest and church staff were concerned priest’s dog could attack woman after past incident involving an African-American
