A pregnant woman's belly. JAMA paediatrics took the unusual step of issuing an editor’s note that said the decision to publish the study was not easy and that it had been subject to additional scrutiny. Photo: Shutterstock
Controversial study links fluoride in tap water during pregnancy to lower IQ in infants
- Some experts question research’s methodology and conclusions, while others say results merit further investigation
- Fluoridated tap water has long been hailed for helping fight tooth cavities
Topic | Canada
