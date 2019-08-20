US Department of Defence conducted a flight test of a conventionally configured ground-launched cruise missile at San Nicolas Island on Monday. Photo: AFP
Pentagon tests medium-range cruise missile after United States exits nuclear weapons treaty with Russia
- Pentagon said the missile accurately impacted its target after more than 500km of flight
- The INF pact had previously banned such missiles, conventional and nuclear, that could travel between 500 and 5,500km to avoid them being deployed as nuclear arms
