US President Donald Trump said on Twitter he would not build a Trump Tower on Greenland, after admitting he wants to buy the autonomous Danish region. Photo: AFP
US president tweets image of enormous Trump Tower on Greenland
- The social media post came a day after he said he was mulling the idea of buying the autonomous Danish territory, though it’s not his top priority
- People in Denmark called Trump’s proposition ‘crazy’, ‘patronising’ and ‘absurd’
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump said on Twitter he would not build a Trump Tower on Greenland, after admitting he wants to buy the autonomous Danish region. Photo: AFP