Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Donald Trump calls off meeting with Danish prime minister over her refusal to sell Greenland to the United States

  • It was first reported last week that the US president had expressed an interest in the self-governing part of Denmark
  • But Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen rebuffed his advances, labelling any discussion of a sale as ‘absurd’
Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:39am, 21 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump said on Twitter he would not build a Trump Tower on Greenland, after admitting he wants to buy the autonomous Danish region. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

US president tweets image of enormous Trump Tower on Greenland

  • The social media post came a day after he said he was mulling the idea of buying the autonomous Danish territory, though it’s not his top priority
  • People in Denmark called Trump’s proposition ‘crazy’, ‘patronising’ and ‘absurd’
Topic |   Donald Trump
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 9:40pm, 20 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump said on Twitter he would not build a Trump Tower on Greenland, after admitting he wants to buy the autonomous Danish region. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.