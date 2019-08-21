US President Donald Trump touches Klaus Iohannis, Romania's president, as they walk in to the White House together. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump woos leaders of former Soviet states at expense of traditional allies
- The US president has shown a proclivity for meeting with Central and Eastern European leaders, who some say appeal to ‘his more illiberal instincts’
- The region offers the potential for new trade, energy and military arrangements that can sometimes circumvent western Europe
Topic | Donald Trump
Protesters shout slogans at a demonstration in Karachi, Pakistan, on Tuesday over the situation in Kashmir. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump says he is happy to help calm ‘explosive’ situation in Kashmir
- US president says he will raise issue with India’s Modi during G7 summit in France
- Pakistan says three of its civilians died in gunfire at de facto border, while India says one soldier was killed and four wounded
Topic | Kashmir
