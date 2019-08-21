Jack Letts was captured in Syria by Kurdish forces in 2017. Photo: YouTube | ITV News
Canada confirms it does not want former dual national ‘Jihadi Jack’ back, either
- Jack Letts converted to Islam at 16 and fled his home in Oxfordshire, England two years later to join Islamic State in Syria
- The 24-year-old was a dual UK-Canadian national before being stripped of his British citizenship earlier this week
Jack Letts, a former A-level student, from Oxford. Photo: Handout
UK strips citizenship from dual national ‘Jihadi Jack’, angering Canada
- Canada’s Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says country ‘is disappointed that the UK has taken this unilateral action to offload their responsibilities’
- Letts was captured by Kurdish forces in Syria and is languishing in jail there, despite saying in a media interview earlier this year he would like to return to Britain
