Jack Letts was captured in Syria by Kurdish forces in 2017. Photo: YouTube | ITV News
United States & Canada

Canada confirms it does not want former dual national ‘Jihadi Jack’ back, either

  • Jack Letts converted to Islam at 16 and fled his home in Oxfordshire, England two years later to join Islamic State in Syria
  • The 24-year-old was a dual UK-Canadian national before being stripped of his British citizenship earlier this week
Topic |   Canada
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:48pm, 21 Aug, 2019

Jack Letts, a former A-level student, from Oxford. Photo: Handout
Europe

UK strips citizenship from dual national ‘Jihadi Jack’, angering Canada

  • Canada’s Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says country ‘is disappointed that the UK has taken this unilateral action to offload their responsibilities’
  • Letts was captured by Kurdish forces in Syria and is languishing in jail there, despite saying in a media interview earlier this year he would like to return to Britain
Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:36am, 19 Aug, 2019

