Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press on the South Lawn of the White House on August 9. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump swats at Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen for ‘nasty’ statement on Greenland

  • ‘You don’t talk to the United States that way,’ president says after PM dismisses idea of US buying Greenland as ‘absurd’
  • Trump cancelled state visit to Copenhagen by tweet, although Denmark says invitation is ‘still open’
Topic |   POLITICO
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: 2:42am, 22 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press on the South Lawn of the White House on August 9. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump has been described as a ‘spoiled child’. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Donald Trump postponed Denmark visit in a tweet after Greenland rebuff. Now the Danes are insulted

  • Danish PM Mette Frederiksen rejected Donald Trump’s idea of buying Greenland as ‘absurd’
  • Now Denmark’s Queen Margrethe has been drawn into the fray
Topic |   Donald Trump
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 8:11pm, 21 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump has been described as a ‘spoiled child’. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.