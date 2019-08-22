A Standard Missile Block IB interceptor is launched from the USS Lake Erie guided missile cruiser during a Missile Defence Agency test in the mid-Pacific in June 2012. Photo: Raytheon via Reuters
Pentagon cancels US$1 billion ‘kill vehicle’ meant to shoot down missiles from Iran or North Korea
- Contract with Boeing terminated as next-generation interceptor fails to prove its effectiveness
- Warhead maker Raytheon struggled with design and manufacturing problems that increased defence system’s cost
Topic | Defence
US Department of Defence conducted a flight test of a conventionally configured ground-launched cruise missile at San Nicolas Island on Monday. Photo: AFP
New arms race fears as China and Russia blast US over missile test
- US conducts flight test of a cruise missile, sending a signal of determination to develop intermediate-range capabilities
- Comes weeks after pulling out of a treaty with Russia that barred testing and deploying such technology
Topic | United States
