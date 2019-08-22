Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Standard Missile Block IB interceptor is launched from the USS Lake Erie guided missile cruiser during a Missile Defence Agency test in the mid-Pacific in June 2012. Photo: Raytheon via Reuters
United States & Canada

Pentagon cancels US$1 billion ‘kill vehicle’ meant to shoot down missiles from Iran or North Korea

  • Contract with Boeing terminated as next-generation interceptor fails to prove its effectiveness
  • Warhead maker Raytheon struggled with design and manufacturing problems that increased defence system’s cost
Topic |   Defence
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 5:38am, 22 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Standard Missile Block IB interceptor is launched from the USS Lake Erie guided missile cruiser during a Missile Defence Agency test in the mid-Pacific in June 2012. Photo: Raytheon via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
US Department of Defence conducted a flight test of a conventionally configured ground-launched cruise missile at San Nicolas Island on Monday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

New arms race fears as China and Russia blast US over missile test

  • US conducts flight test of a cruise missile, sending a signal of determination to develop intermediate-range capabilities
  • Comes weeks after pulling out of a treaty with Russia that barred testing and deploying such technology
Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:08pm, 20 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Department of Defence conducted a flight test of a conventionally configured ground-launched cruise missile at San Nicolas Island on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.