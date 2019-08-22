An image of a ‘killer robot’ on display at a press briefing of the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots. Photo: Facebook | Campaign to Stop Killer Robots
US tech giants ‘putting world at risk of killer AI’, study finds
- Amazon, Microsoft and Intel were among the companies identified by the report as being of ‘high concern’ because of their stance on lethal tech
- The development of AI for military purposes has triggered debates within the industry, amid concerns it could be used to commit war crimes
Topic | United States
An image of a ‘killer robot’ on display at a press briefing of the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots. Photo: Facebook | Campaign to Stop Killer Robots