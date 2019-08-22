Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein pictured in 2008. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Jeffrey Epstein’s deathbed trust fund could deprive his accusers of millions of dollars

  • The 66-year-old signed a will putting US$577 million in assets into a trust fund two days before he killed himself in a New York jailhouse
  • Estate lawyers and other experts say prying open the trust and dividing up the disgraced financier’s riches is not going to be easy and could take years
Topic |   United States
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 2:26pm, 22 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein pictured in 2008. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
The late Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan town house, said to be the location for many strange things, has attracted considerable attention recently. Photo: AP Photo
News & Trends

10 of the weirdest things people claim to have seen in Jeffrey Epstein’s New York mansion – from framed eyeballs to a stuffed poodle

‘Imperious fantasy that seems to have no boundaries’ is how one reporter described the late Epstein’s Manhattan town house

Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Business Insider

Business Insider  

Updated: 12:18pm, 21 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The late Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan town house, said to be the location for many strange things, has attracted considerable attention recently. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.