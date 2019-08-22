Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein pictured in 2008. Photo: AP
Jeffrey Epstein’s deathbed trust fund could deprive his accusers of millions of dollars
- The 66-year-old signed a will putting US$577 million in assets into a trust fund two days before he killed himself in a New York jailhouse
- Estate lawyers and other experts say prying open the trust and dividing up the disgraced financier’s riches is not going to be easy and could take years
