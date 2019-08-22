This undated photo released by the Long Beach police department shows weapons and ammunition seized from a cook at a Los Angeles-area hotel who allegedly threatened a mass shooting. Photo: AP
Police thwart mass shooting at California Marriott by disgruntled hotel cook
- Long Beach police: suspect had huge arsenal and well-laid plans
- Rodolfo Montoya allegedly plotted revenge attack on Marriott
Topic | Gun violence in the US
Mourners in front of wreaths displayed for the nine victims of a shooting in Dayton, Ohio. Photo: EPA
Ohio mass shooter Connor Betts kept ‘a kill list and a rape list’ of high school classmates
- Betts used a .223-calibre rifle with extended ammunition magazines to open fire outside a crowded bar, killing nine people
- Police on patrol in the entertainment district fatally shot him less than a minute later
