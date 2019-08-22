Channels

This undated photo released by the Long Beach police department shows weapons and ammunition seized from a cook at a Los Angeles-area hotel who allegedly threatened a mass shooting. Photo: AP
Police thwart mass shooting at California Marriott by disgruntled hotel cook

  • Long Beach police: suspect had huge arsenal and well-laid plans
  • Rodolfo Montoya allegedly plotted revenge attack on Marriott
Topic |   Gun violence in the US
Updated: 11:06pm, 22 Aug, 2019

Mourners in front of wreaths displayed for the nine victims of a shooting in Dayton, Ohio. Photo: EPA
Ohio mass shooter Connor Betts kept ‘a kill list and a rape list’ of high school classmates

  • Betts used a .223-calibre rifle with extended ammunition magazines to open fire outside a crowded bar, killing nine people
  • Police on patrol in the entertainment district fatally shot him less than a minute later
Topic |   Gun violence in the US
Updated: 3:26pm, 5 Aug, 2019

