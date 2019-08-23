Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Yale University researcher Eugene Redmond walks on the grounds of the biomedical research centre at Bourreu Estate on the Caribbean Island of St Kitts in June 2006. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Yale professor Eugene Redmond lured students to Caribbean island and sexually assaulted them, investigation shows

  • Redmond is accused of abusing at least five students and performing unnecessary, invasive genital or rectal exams
  • Abuse continued for decades, even after university was made aware of his alleged actions
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 2:54am, 23 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Yale University researcher Eugene Redmond walks on the grounds of the biomedical research centre at Bourreu Estate on the Caribbean Island of St Kitts in June 2006. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Students and alumni from China’s prestigious Nanjing University have released the results of a survey into sexual harassment on campus. Photo: Shutterstock
Society

Sexual harassment at China’s elite Nanjing University in survey spotlight

  • Three-quarters of respondents aware of on-campus incidents and 23 per cent who experienced abuse claim teachers were perpetrators
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: 11:00pm, 8 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Students and alumni from China’s prestigious Nanjing University have released the results of a survey into sexual harassment on campus. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.