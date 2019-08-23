Yale University researcher Eugene Redmond walks on the grounds of the biomedical research centre at Bourreu Estate on the Caribbean Island of St Kitts in June 2006. Photo: AP
Yale professor Eugene Redmond lured students to Caribbean island and sexually assaulted them, investigation shows
- Redmond is accused of abusing at least five students and performing unnecessary, invasive genital or rectal exams
- Abuse continued for decades, even after university was made aware of his alleged actions
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
Yale University researcher Eugene Redmond walks on the grounds of the biomedical research centre at Bourreu Estate on the Caribbean Island of St Kitts in June 2006. Photo: AP
Students and alumni from China’s prestigious Nanjing University have released the results of a survey into sexual harassment on campus. Photo: Shutterstock
Sexual harassment at China’s elite Nanjing University in survey spotlight
- Three-quarters of respondents aware of on-campus incidents and 23 per cent who experienced abuse claim teachers were perpetrators
Topic | China Society
Students and alumni from China’s prestigious Nanjing University have released the results of a survey into sexual harassment on campus. Photo: Shutterstock