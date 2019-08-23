Channels

Women supporting US President Donald Trump react as he speaks during a campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio, on August 1. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Donald Trump has a problem with female voters. These women are trying to fix it before the 2020 election

  • Surrogates and supporters make high-profile push to share US president’s message with other women
  • Trump has consistently polled worse among women, with recent survey showing only 30 per cent approve of how he’s doing his job
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 7:54am, 23 Aug, 2019


Kathy Zhu, 20, will be part of the Women for Trump Coalition Advisory Board. Photo: Facebook.
United States & Canada

Former Miss Michigan Kathy Zhu was stripped of title over ‘offensive’ tweets. Now she’s joined Trump 2020 campaign

  • Zhu was born in China but moved to the US when she was five years old
  • She lost her title due to tweets about hijabs and gun violence in the black community
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 8:52pm, 28 Jul, 2019

Kathy Zhu, 20, will be part of the Women for Trump Coalition Advisory Board. Photo: Facebook.
