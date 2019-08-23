Protesters embrace while holding placards against the visit of US President Donald Trump after the shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. Photo: Reuters
Governor urged Texans to ‘take matters into own hands’ on immigrants, day before El Paso massacre
- Greg Abbott, the Republican governor, echoed the xenophobic rhetoric of US President Donald Trump in the fundraising letter he sent on August 2
- His remarks also mirrored the racist ‘manifesto’ of the shooter, who killed 22 people at a Walmart near the US-Mexico border the day afterwards
A shooting at a Walmart store in Texas left multiple people dead on Saturday. Photo: AFP
US mass shootings: 20 killed in Texas Walmart, 9 in Ohio bar district
- Authorities in Texas are investigating the Walmart shooting as a possible hate crime, while the FBI has opened a domestic terror investigation
- Less than 24 hours later, another gunman opened fire in downtown Dayton, Ohio, killing 9 and wounding 16 before being shot and killed
