Giant panda Bei Bei with his frozen birthday cake at the Smithsonian National Zoo. Photo: AFP
US National Zoo’s giant panda Bei Bei turns four, soon to depart for China
- The roly-poly black-and-white bear was treated to a colourful frozen cake made of fruit, carrots, sweet potatoes, sugar cane and bamboo
- He will soon be shipped to China, under the terms of the ‘loan agreement’ that all giant pandas are subject to worldwide
Yi Yi, born 19 months ago to parents Liang Liang and Xing Xing on loan from China, eats during her naming ceremony. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia-China friendship in focus as second panda cub born in country is named Yi Yi
- Born last January after being conceived in mid-October 2017, Yi Yi is the offspring of giant pandas Xing Xing and Liang Liang
- Her parents were sent to Malaysia by China in May 2014 to mark 40 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries
