Giant panda Bei Bei with his frozen birthday cake at the Smithsonian National Zoo. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

US National Zoo’s giant panda Bei Bei turns four, soon to depart for China

  • The roly-poly black-and-white bear was treated to a colourful frozen cake made of fruit, carrots, sweet potatoes, sugar cane and bamboo
  • He will soon be shipped to China, under the terms of the ‘loan agreement’ that all giant pandas are subject to worldwide
Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:23pm, 23 Aug, 2019

Giant panda Bei Bei with his frozen birthday cake at the Smithsonian National Zoo. Photo: AFP
Yi Yi, born 19 months ago to parents Liang Liang and Xing Xing on loan from China, eats during her naming ceremony. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Malaysia-China friendship in focus as second panda cub born in country is named Yi Yi

  • Born last January after being conceived in mid-October 2017, Yi Yi is the offspring of giant pandas Xing Xing and Liang Liang
  • Her parents were sent to Malaysia by China in May 2014 to mark 40 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 7:54pm, 1 Aug, 2019

Yi Yi, born 19 months ago to parents Liang Liang and Xing Xing on loan from China, eats during her naming ceremony. Photo: Reuters
