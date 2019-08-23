The mountain lion’s instinct to attack could have been triggered when the boy started running to his neighbour’s house. Photo: AP
Mountain lion bites boy on head outside rural US home
- The boy had been playing on a trampoline with his brother at their home in Colorado when the big cat pounced and bit him
- He was saved thanks to the actions of his ‘heroic’ father, who puffed himself up, ran towards the animal and made a lot of noise
A grey wolf in the Canadian forest during the summer months. Photo: Shutterstock
Wolf rips open tent and tries to drag US camper Matthew Rispoli away in rare attack at Canada’s Banff National Park
- Parks Canada says animal repeatedly bit victim before neighbouring camper kicked it and drove it away
- Rispoli was hospitalised with arm and hand injuries
