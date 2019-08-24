A man smokes an e-cigarette at a cafe in Dubai on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
US patient dies from mysterious vaping-related illness in what could be first death linked to smoking alternative
- Deceased was one of 22 people hospitalised in Illinois for symptoms including cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, vomiting and diarrhoea after vaping
- Similar cases across US are prompting health officials to warn of dangers of e-cigarette use
Topic | Smoking
E-cigarette use has been linked to dozens of mysterious lung illnesses recently in the US. Photo: Shutterstock
Rash of mystery lung illnesses linked to e-cigarette use in the US
- Officials are warning clinicians and the public to be on alert for what they describe as a severe and potentially dangerous lung injury
- Symptoms include difficulty breathing, shortness of breath or chest pain, as well as fever, coughing, vomiting and diarrhoea
Topic | United States
