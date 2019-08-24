George R.R. Martin at the Season 3 premiere of Game of Thrones. Photo: Invision via AP
George R.R. Martin’s old apartment up for sale with Game of Thrones-themed open house
- 1,800 sq ft Chicago condo where bestselling author lived from 1971 to 1975 has been listed for US$354,900
- Open house will feature food and drinks inspired by hit series, including Dragons Eggs and Red Wedding cake, while guests will be greeted by a ‘Dire Wolf’
