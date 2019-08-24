Channels

Jeffrey Epstein was under investigation for sex trafficking at the time of his death. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Psychologist approved Jeffrey Epstein's removal from suicide watch days before he killed himself

  • A doctoral-level psychologist 'determined that a suicide watch was no longer warranted' days before the registered sex offender took his own life
  • US Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd made the disclosure in a letter dated Thursday to the US House of Representatives' Judiciary Committee
Topic | United States
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:47am, 24 Aug, 2019

Jeffrey Epstein was under investigation for sex trafficking at the time of his death. Photo: Reuters
A man walks his dog across from Jeffrey Epstein's apartment in the 16th district in Paris on August 13. Photo: AP
Europe

France investigating whether Jeffrey Epstein and others took part in vast child sex-trafficking ring

  • Inquiry will focus on crimes against French victims and perpetrators, and potential charges could include rape and sexual assault of minors
  • Investigators are likely to be asking questions about French modelling tycoon Jean-Luc Brunel, a close friend of the late US financier
Topic | France
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:20am, 24 Aug, 2019

A man walks his dog across from Jeffrey Epstein’s apartment in the 16th district in Paris on August 13. Photo: AP
