Jeffrey Epstein was under investigation for sex trafficking at the time of his death. Photo: Reuters
Psychologist approved Jeffrey Epstein’s removal from suicide watch days before he killed himself
- A doctoral-level psychologist ‘determined that a suicide watch was no longer warranted’ days before the registered sex offender took his own life
- US Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd made the disclosure in a letter dated Thursday to the US House of Representatives’ Judiciary Committee
Topic | United States
A man walks his dog across from Jeffrey Epstein’s apartment in the 16th district in Paris on August 13. Photo: AP
France investigating whether Jeffrey Epstein and others took part in vast child sex-trafficking ring
- Inquiry will focus on crimes against French victims and perpetrators, and potential charges could include rape and sexual assault of minors
- Investigators are likely to be asking questions about French modelling tycoon Jean-Luc Brunel, a close friend of the late US financier
Topic | France
