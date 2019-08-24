Channels

SCMP
US President Donald Trump speaks after departing the White House for the G7 summit in France. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump heads for G7 with parting potshot at summit host France, renewed threat to tax French wine

  • The US president blew up last year’s summit by engaging in a bitter row with Canada’s prime minister and refusing to sign the traditional joint declaration
  • His administration now stands even farther apart from its key allies on a number of issues, including climate change, Iran, Brexit and Brazil
Topic |   G7
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:47pm, 24 Aug, 2019

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was raising tariffs on Chinese goods again. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump escalates trade war and raises tariffs to 30 per cent on US$250bn of Chinese imports

  • Stocks sent reeling US president retaliates on same day that Beijing announces duties on US$75 billion of American products
  • Chinese Communist Party’s mouthpiece hits back at ‘barbaric measures’ and says some Americans are sacrificing the interests of its people
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Robert Delaney  

Meng Jing  

Updated: 12:28pm, 24 Aug, 2019

