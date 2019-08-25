Spectators are tended to after a lightning strike on the East Lake Golf Club course. Photo: AP Photo
PGA Tour suspended as six golf spectators hurt after lightning strike at Tour Championship in Atlanta
- Reports say spectators were hit by falling debris after the lightning strike at East Lake
Topic | PGA Tour
Spectators are tended to after a lightning strike on the East Lake Golf Club course. Photo: AP Photo
The Dolomites are a rocky mountain range in Northern Italy and are popular for outdoor enthusiasts, including ultra runners. Photo: Handout
Lightning kills ultra runner during race in Italy as freak storm claims two other lives
- Sudtirol Ultra Skyrace organisers held participants at checkpoints but Norwegian runner was already out on the course when storm struck
Topic | Extreme fitness
The Dolomites are a rocky mountain range in Northern Italy and are popular for outdoor enthusiasts, including ultra runners. Photo: Handout