Donald Trump described Boris Johnson as ‘the right man’ to deliver Brexit, as the pair met for a breakfast meeting at the G7 summit in Biarritz. Photo: EPA
What’s for breakfast at G7? Donald Trump dishes out praise for ‘fantastic’ UK PM Boris Johnson
- Boris Johnson turns on the charm in first meeting as leader with US President Donald Trump
- It marked a stark difference from Johnson’s earlier opinions on Trump, whom he once called a man of ‘stupefying ignorance’
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania arrive in Biarritz for the G7 summit. Photo: Reuters
EU leaders round on US President Donald Trump over trade as tense G7 summit gets underway
- The US president blew up last year’s summit by engaging in a bitter row with Canada’s prime minister and refusing to sign the traditional joint declaration
- His administration now stands even farther apart from its key allies on a number of issues, including climate change, Iran, Brexit and Brazil
