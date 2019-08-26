The G7 ‘family photo’ from this year’s summit in Biarritz, France. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump wants to host 2020 G7 summit at his Miami golf resort
- US president said the Florida resort was a perfect choice, both due to its size and the fact it was just a five-minute drive from Miami airport
- Hosting G7 there means he could personally profit from one of the world’s most prestigious gatherings of foreign leaders
Donald Trump described Boris Johnson as ‘the right man’ to deliver Brexit, as the pair met for a breakfast meeting at the G7 summit in Biarritz. Photo: EPA
What’s for breakfast at G7? Donald Trump dishes out praise for ‘fantastic’ UK PM Boris Johnson
- Boris Johnson turns on the charm in first meeting as leader with US President Donald Trump
- It marked a stark difference from Johnson’s earlier opinions on Trump, whom he once called a man of ‘stupefying ignorance’
