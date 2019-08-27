Channels

Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein (centre) accompanied by Chicago lawyer Donna Rotunno, a member of his legal team. Photo: EPA-EFE
Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein facing two new sexual assault charges in New York, trial delayed to 2020

  • New allegations of predatory assault lead to trial date being pushed back to January 6
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 1:47am, 27 Aug, 2019

Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein (centre) accompanied by Chicago lawyer Donna Rotunno, a member of his legal team. Photo: EPA-EFE
A man walks his dog across from Jeffrey Epstein’s apartment in the 16th district in Paris on August 13. Photo: AP
France investigating whether Jeffrey Epstein and others took part in vast child sex-trafficking ring

  • Inquiry will focus on crimes against French victims and perpetrators, and potential charges could include rape and sexual assault of minors
  • Investigators are likely to be asking questions about French modelling tycoon Jean-Luc Brunel, a close friend of the late US financier
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:55pm, 24 Aug, 2019

A man walks his dog across from Jeffrey Epstein’s apartment in the 16th district in Paris on August 13. Photo: AP
