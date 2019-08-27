White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter (L) steps off Air Force One. Photo: Reuters
Ex-Trump adviser Rob Porter subpoenaed as part of Russia collusion probe, the third White House aide to be called before committee in just two weeks
- Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Rick Dearborn are also due to appear before the committee
Topic | Donald Trump
Joe Walsh is a former Illinois congressman who lost re-election in 2012 and has since hosted a radio talk show. Photo: Twitter
Joe Walsh announces primary challenge against Donald Trump to become Republican candidate in 2020
- Walsh is a former Illinois congressman who lost re-election in 2012 and has since hosted a radio talk show
- He described Trump as a ‘bully’ and a ‘coward’ who is unfit to be president
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
