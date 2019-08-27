Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter (L) steps off Air Force One. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Ex-Trump adviser Rob Porter subpoenaed as part of Russia collusion probe, the third White House aide to be called before committee in just two weeks

  • Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Rick Dearborn are also due to appear before the committee
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:00am, 27 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter (L) steps off Air Force One. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Joe Walsh is a former Illinois congressman who lost re-election in 2012 and has since hosted a radio talk show. Photo: Twitter
United States & Canada

Joe Walsh announces primary challenge against Donald Trump to become Republican candidate in 2020

  • Walsh is a former Illinois congressman who lost re-election in 2012 and has since hosted a radio talk show
  • He described Trump as a ‘bully’ and a ‘coward’ who is unfit to be president
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 9:56pm, 25 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Joe Walsh is a former Illinois congressman who lost re-election in 2012 and has since hosted a radio talk show. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.