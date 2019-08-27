A KFC restaurant in Hong Kong’s Admiralty. Photo: SCMP
Kentucky Fried ... plant-based meat substitute: KFC to hold US trial of vegan ‘chicken’ nuggets
- Fast-food chain working with meat substitute company Beyond Meat for one-day trial that could see item appear on menus across the United States
Chang Ji-eun uploads vegan mukbang videos on her YouTube channel, ‘jiAang Dan’. Courtesy of Chang Ji-eun
How this Korean YouTuber gets non-vegans to follow her tempting vegan mukbang videos
From burgers to shrimp noodles, all the food Chang Ji-eun eats on her YouTube channel is plant-based, and she’s changing the public’s perception of the vegan diet one scrumptious video at a time
