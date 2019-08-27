Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A KFC restaurant in Hong Kong’s Admiralty. Photo: SCMP
United States & Canada

Kentucky Fried ... plant-based meat substitute: KFC to hold US trial of vegan ‘chicken’ nuggets

  • Fast-food chain working with meat substitute company Beyond Meat for one-day trial that could see item appear on menus across the United States
Topic |   Veganism
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 3:28am, 27 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A KFC restaurant in Hong Kong’s Admiralty. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chang Ji-eun uploads vegan mukbang videos on her YouTube channel, ‘jiAang Dan’. Courtesy of Chang Ji-eun
Celebrity

How this Korean YouTuber gets non-vegans to follow her tempting vegan mukbang videos

From burgers to shrimp noodles, all the food Chang Ji-eun eats on her YouTube channel is plant-based, and she’s changing the public’s perception of the vegan diet one scrumptious video at a time

Topic |   Veganism
Korea Times

Korea Times  

Updated: 12:38pm, 21 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chang Ji-eun uploads vegan mukbang videos on her YouTube channel, ‘jiAang Dan’. Courtesy of Chang Ji-eun
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.