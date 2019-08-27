Channels

The Johnson & Johnson logo. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Judge finds US drug giant Johnson & Johnson liable in opioid epidemic, orders US$572 million damages

  • Case alleged that J&J’s marketing practices fuelled epidemic by flooding the market with painkillers
Topic |   Drugs
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:33am, 27 Aug, 2019

The United States consumes 80 per cent of the world’s opioids, according to China’s foreign ministry. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Do more to cut demand for fentanyl, China tells United States

  • Chinese foreign ministry says that as the world’s biggest consumer of the opioid, the US should stop trying to pin the drug problem on others
Topic |   US-China relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:08pm, 26 Aug, 2019

