The Johnson & Johnson logo. Photo: Reuters
Judge finds US drug giant Johnson & Johnson liable in opioid epidemic, orders US$572 million damages
- Case alleged that J&J’s marketing practices fuelled epidemic by flooding the market with painkillers
Topic | Drugs
The Johnson & Johnson logo. Photo: Reuters
The United States consumes 80 per cent of the world’s opioids, according to China’s foreign ministry. Photo: Reuters
Do more to cut demand for fentanyl, China tells United States
- Chinese foreign ministry says that as the world’s biggest consumer of the opioid, the US should stop trying to pin the drug problem on others
Topic | US-China relations
The United States consumes 80 per cent of the world’s opioids, according to China’s foreign ministry. Photo: Reuters