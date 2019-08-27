Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Dr Amber Whittle, The Florida Aquarium Director for Conservation (L) and Emily Williams, coral biologist, inspecting corals. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

New hope for threatened reefs as US scientists reproduce coral in lab for the first time ever

  • Researcher says ‘amazing breakthrough was the first time that we spawned Atlantic corals in a laboratory setting’
Topic |   Environment
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:45am, 27 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Dr Amber Whittle, The Florida Aquarium Director for Conservation (L) and Emily Williams, coral biologist, inspecting corals. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.