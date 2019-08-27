Channels

Iranian President Hassan Rowhani. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Donald Trump could meet Iranian President Rowhani in rerun of diplomatic outreach to Kim Jong-un

  • However, direct talks between Trump and Rowhani would be far more complicated than those the president has had with North Korea’s leader
  • Rowhani confronts a complex political landscape, with Iranians disappointed with an economy sputtering under the weight of US sanctions
Topic |   Donald Trump
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 11:36am, 27 Aug, 2019

The G7 ‘family photo’ from this year’s summit in Biarritz, France. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Donald Trump wants to host 2020 G7 summit at his Miami golf resort ... and may invite Russia’s Vladimir Putin

  • US president said the Florida resort was a perfect choice, both due to its size and the fact it was just a five-minute drive from Miami airport
  • Hosting G7 there means he could personally profit from one of the world’s most prestigious gatherings of foreign leaders
Topic |   G7
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 11:51pm, 26 Aug, 2019

