Iranian President Hassan Rowhani. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump could meet Iranian President Rowhani in rerun of diplomatic outreach to Kim Jong-un
- However, direct talks between Trump and Rowhani would be far more complicated than those the president has had with North Korea’s leader
- Rowhani confronts a complex political landscape, with Iranians disappointed with an economy sputtering under the weight of US sanctions
Topic | Donald Trump
Iranian President Hassan Rowhani. Photo: Reuters
The G7 ‘family photo’ from this year’s summit in Biarritz, France. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump wants to host 2020 G7 summit at his Miami golf resort ... and may invite Russia’s Vladimir Putin
- US president said the Florida resort was a perfect choice, both due to its size and the fact it was just a five-minute drive from Miami airport
- Hosting G7 there means he could personally profit from one of the world’s most prestigious gatherings of foreign leaders
Topic | G7
The G7 ‘family photo’ from this year’s summit in Biarritz, France. Photo: Reuters