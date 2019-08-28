Channels

Gloria Allred, representing alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, arrives with an unidentified women for the hearing. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Alleged victims in Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking trial given chance to pour out their anger in court

  • More than a dozen of the financier’s accusers appear before judge, despite Epstein having committed suicide earlier this month
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 2:11am, 28 Aug, 2019

Netflix and Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland have acquired the rights New York magazine’s story about con artist Anna Sorokin, a fake wealthy German heiress who went under the name Anna Delvey. Photo: AP
News & Trends

From Jeffrey Epstein to Anna Sorokin: 6 real-life scandals Hollywood is making into movies and TV shows

Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie star in film about Roger Ailes’ downfall at Fox News, with sex trafficking, blood testing, a cult and a college admissions scandal among other topics

Topic |   Crime
Business Insider

Business Insider  

Updated: 12:08pm, 27 Aug, 2019

Netflix and Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland have acquired the rights New York magazine’s story about con artist Anna Sorokin, a fake wealthy German heiress who went under the name Anna Delvey. Photo: AP
