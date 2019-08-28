Gloria Allred, representing alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, arrives with an unidentified women for the hearing. Photo: Reuters
Alleged victims in Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking trial given chance to pour out their anger in court
- More than a dozen of the financier’s accusers appear before judge, despite Epstein having committed suicide earlier this month
Netflix and Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland have acquired the rights New York magazine’s story about con artist Anna Sorokin, a fake wealthy German heiress who went under the name Anna Delvey. Photo: AP
From Jeffrey Epstein to Anna Sorokin: 6 real-life scandals Hollywood is making into movies and TV shows
Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie star in film about Roger Ailes’ downfall at Fox News, with sex trafficking, blood testing, a cult and a college admissions scandal among other topics
