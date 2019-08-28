Actress Lori Loughlin, front, and husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, left, leave federal court in Boston. Photo: AP Photo
US actress Lori Loughlin in Boston court for hearing on college admissions scandal
- Prosecutors have accused the actress and her husband of arranging to pay bribes to get two daughters admitted to the University of Southern California
