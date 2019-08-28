A newly opened Huawei store in Xian, Shaanxi province. A 90-day extension for US companies to supply the Chinese telecoms giant has not provided much relief. Photo: Reuters
A reprieve in name only: Trump’s Huawei moves leave US tech companies confused
- Delaying a ban while adding more Huawei entities to the blacklist ‘reflects a schizophrenic approach to China trade relations’
- The episode reminds US tech companies of a much broader problem: in this environment, how to do business with China
Topic | US-China trade war
A newly opened Huawei store in Xian, Shaanxi province. A 90-day extension for US companies to supply the Chinese telecoms giant has not provided much relief. Photo: Reuters
The US is moving to curb the Chinese military’s access to nuclear technology. Photo: Kyodo
Washington blacklists Chinese nuclear firms for ‘helping military acquire US technology’
- Four businesses added to Entity List amid wider crackdown on use of nuclear materials and components
Topic | US-China trade war
The US is moving to curb the Chinese military’s access to nuclear technology. Photo: Kyodo