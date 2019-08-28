OxyContin pills at a pharmacy in Montpelier. Photo: AP Photo
US drugs giant and OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma could be set to pay out US$12 billion to settle opioid claims
- Lawsuits have accused the Connecticut-based company of aggressively marketing prescription opioids while misleading prescribers and consumers about risks
Topic | Drugs
OxyContin pills at a pharmacy in Montpelier. Photo: AP Photo
Lawyers for the state of Oklahoma, which brought the suit, called Johnson & Johnson an opioid ‘kingpin’. Photo: Reuters
Judge finds US drug giant Johnson & Johnson liable in opioid epidemic, orders US$572 million in damages
- Landmark case in Oklahoma alleged that J&J’s marketing practices fuelled epidemic by flooding the market with painkillers
- Case was the first to go to trial out of thousands of suits filed by state and local governments against opioid manufacturers and distributors
Topic | Drugs
Lawyers for the state of Oklahoma, which brought the suit, called Johnson & Johnson an opioid ‘kingpin’. Photo: Reuters