Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

OxyContin pills at a pharmacy in Montpelier. Photo: AP Photo
United States & Canada

US drugs giant and OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma could be set to pay out US$12 billion to settle opioid claims

  • Lawsuits have accused the Connecticut-based company of aggressively marketing prescription opioids while misleading prescribers and consumers about risks
Topic |   Drugs
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:47am, 28 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

OxyContin pills at a pharmacy in Montpelier. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Lawyers for the state of Oklahoma, which brought the suit, called Johnson & Johnson an opioid ‘kingpin’. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Judge finds US drug giant Johnson & Johnson liable in opioid epidemic, orders US$572 million in damages

  • Landmark case in Oklahoma alleged that J&J’s marketing practices fuelled epidemic by flooding the market with painkillers
  • Case was the first to go to trial out of thousands of suits filed by state and local governments against opioid manufacturers and distributors
Topic |   Drugs
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 9:58pm, 27 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Lawyers for the state of Oklahoma, which brought the suit, called Johnson & Johnson an opioid ‘kingpin’. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.